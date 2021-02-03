Bournemouth part company with manager Tindall

Bournemouth have parted company with manager Jason Tindall after only seven months following a poor run of form, the second-tier Championship club said in a statement https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/club-news/club-statement-jason-tindall on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Bournemouth have parted company with manager Jason Tindall after only seven months following a poor run of form, the second-tier Championship club said in a statement https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/club-news/club-statement-jason-tindall on Wednesday.

Tindall, 43, was named permanent boss on a three-year-deal in August to succeed Eddie Howe, who left following the club's relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season.

