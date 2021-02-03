Bournemouth part company with manager Tindall

Sport

Bournemouth part company with manager Tindall

Bournemouth have parted company with manager Jason Tindall after only seven months following a poor run of form, the second-tier Championship club said in a statement https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/club-news/club-statement-jason-tindall on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Championship - Reading v AFC Bournemouth
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Reading v AFC Bournemouth - Madejski Stadium, Reading, Britain - January 29, 2021 Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall before the match Action Images/Peter Cziborra

Bookmark

REUTERS: Bournemouth have parted company with manager Jason Tindall after only seven months following a poor run of form, the second-tier Championship club said in a statement https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/club-news/club-statement-jason-tindall on Wednesday.

Tindall, 43, was named permanent boss on a three-year-deal in August to succeed Eddie Howe, who left following the club's relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark