Bournemouth rout Watford as ill-discipline takes its toll

Josh King struck twice as Bournemouth continued their best start to a Premier League season to earn their biggest top-flight away win with a 4-0 thumping of 10-man Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

LONDON: There was a plethora of red cards in the Premier League on Saturday but nowhere was one more devastating than at Vicarage Road where 10-man Watford were humbled 4-0 by Bournemouth.

David Brooks had already given the Cherries the lead after a quarter of an hour before Watford's Christian Kabasele received a second yellow 17 minutes later for bringing down Joshua King in the penalty area.

King converted the resulting spot kick and added another goal on the stroke of halftime as Bournemouth began to run riot.

Callum Wilson grabbed the fourth two minutes after the break as Eddie Howe's men continued their hugely impressive start to the season, moving up to fifth in the standings. Watford, who are now winless in four league games, are eighth.

"By our high standards that we set we can be disappointed it isn't more. We could have been more clinical. But that gives more to work on. It is a big positive to win like this away from home," Bournemouth striker Wilson said.

Cardiff City also had their numbers reduced at Wembley Stadium with Joe Ralls seeing red for a cynical challenge on Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura.

That did not stop the as yet winless side from giving a good example of themselves, creating good chances against a wasteful Spurs side.

However, Tottenham never looked in serious trouble and came through 1-0 winners thanks to Eric Dier's early goal.

Leicester City were in the midst of a comeback from going a goal down to Everton before Wes Morgan was sent off for a second booking just after the hour mark.

Ricardo Pereira's drilled effort following a brisk counter-attack had cancelled out Richarlison's early strike for the visitors at the King Power Stadium.

But with a numerical advantage, Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson made sure of all three points 13 minutes from time with a right-footed effort from just outside the area.

The Icelandic international's 50th Premier League goal gave Marco Silva's men their first away win of the season, 2-1.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town scored only their fourth goal of the season in a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Sam Vokes headed in to give the home side the lead after 20 minutes. However, a second-half header from Christopher Schindler levelled the tie and made sure Huddersfield came off the bottom of the standings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a Premier League record by naming an unchanged first XI for their opening eight games of the season - and it paid dividends as they won 1-0 at Crystal Palace.

Matt Doherty found the bottom right corner from a difficult angle shortly before the hour mark as Palace's struggles in front of goal continued.

Manchester United take on winless Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Saturday's final fixture.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)