Bournemouth's Wilson, Brooks to miss Wolves clash with injury

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson and David Brooks have not recovered from their respective injuries and will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

Striker Wilson, who was ruled out for an initial three weeks in late January after undergoing a minor knee operation, is yet to return to full training.

Midfielder Brooks is nursing an ankle injury suffered in the 4-0 defeat by Chelsea last month.

"They're improving quickly but this game has come too quickly for them," Howe told a news conference.

"It's very difficult to know exactly when they'll return. We haven't seen them in training yet or on the grass so still some way away."

Junior Stanislas faces a late fitness test to be available for the clash with seventh-placed Wolves as the midfielder looks to shake off a hip flexor problem.

Bournemouth are 11th in the standings with 33 points from 26 games and are looking to bounce back from two straight league defeats.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)