Bournemouth sign Wales defender Mepham from Brentford

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bournemouth have signed Wales international defender Chris Mepham from Championship side Brentford, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Bournemouth have signed Wales international defender Chris Mepham from Championship side Brentford, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed but local media reported that Bournemouth had paid 12 million pounds for the 21-year-old centre back, who has four caps for his country.

Advertisement

"It's taken a while to get my signature on the dotted line, but it has been worth the wait," Mepham told Bournemouth's in-house TV channel.

"There's so much to like about this club, not least the manager. Eddie Howe is a fantastic manager and what he has done here is remarkable; so to be working under him every day is a really exciting prospect."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)