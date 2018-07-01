Bournemouth sign Wales midfielder Brooks

Bournemouth have made their first signing of the current transfer window with Wales international midfielder David Brooks joining the club on a four-year deal, the Premier League side said on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, who made his senior debut for Wales last November, moves to the Vitality Stadium from second-tier Championship side Sheffield United, where he made 37 appearances across all competitions last season.

"When you look at Eddie Howe as a manager you want to be involved in something like that. He's got big ambitions and with younger players he develops them well and he gives them a chance," Brooks told Bournemouth's website https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/first-team/brooks-signs-for-afc-bournemouth.

"That's something I'm looking for and he was one of the main attractions for me to come to Bournemouth."

Howe's side finished 12th in the league last season.

