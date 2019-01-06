Bournemouth signing Solanke out until February

Premier League Bournemouth will be without new signing Dominic Solanke throughout January because of a hamstring injury, manager Eddie Howe said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - European Under 21 Championship Qualifier - England vs Ukraine - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - March 27, 2018 England Dominic Solanke celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

The south coast club signed England international Solanke from Liverpool for a fee reported by British media to be 19 million pounds on Friday but he missed the 3-1 FA Cup defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion.

"Dominic will miss most of January," Howe said. "He's got a bit of a hamstring issue so it will be more February before we're likely to see him in action.

"But we knew about that because he's been through all the medicals and checks."

Solanke, who has one senior international cap, failed to make a Premier League appearance for Liverpool this season.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

