Bournemouth signing Solanke out until February

LONDON: Premier League Bournemouth will be without new signing Dominic Solanke throughout January because of a hamstring injury, manager Eddie Howe said on Saturday.

The south coast club signed England international Solanke from Liverpool for a fee reported by British media to be 19 million pounds on Friday but he missed the 3-1 FA Cup defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion.

"Dominic will miss most of January," Howe said. "He's got a bit of a hamstring issue so it will be more February before we're likely to see him in action.

"But we knew about that because he's been through all the medicals and checks."

Solanke, who has one senior international cap, failed to make a Premier League appearance for Liverpool this season.

