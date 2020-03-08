Bouzkova upends Konta to reach Monterrey final

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Ninth seeded Marie Bouzkova surprised Britain's Johanna Konta, the number two seed, in straight sets to reach her first WTA final at the Monterrey Open on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Czech, who prevailed 6-3 6-4, has not lost a set in four matches this week.

"It's an amazing feeling and I feel like I'm playing at home. I'm really excited to be in the final tomorrow," an emotional Bouzkova said through tears after the match.

The world number 57 saved all five break points she faced in the match, and broke Konta once in each set, to set up a date with either Ukrainian top seed Elina Svitolina or unseeded Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands, who played later on Saturday.

After earning the first break of serve to lead 4-2, Bouzkova saved a break point as she served out the opener in just under 40 minutes. She then held off a game effort from the British number one in the second set.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

