Bowling: Singapore win gold in women's team event

MANILA: Singapore's bowlers took gold in the women's team event at the SEA Games on Friday (Dec 6).

The team of Cherie Tan, Daphne Tan, New Hui Fen and Shayna Ng scored a total of 4,833 points to emerge winners in a field of seven countries.

Malaysia took silver and Philippines won bronze.

The gold is Singapore's second in bowling at the SEA Games. On Tuesday, Hui Fen won the women's singles gold.

