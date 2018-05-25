Boxer Copeland, England cricketers recognised for contribution to women's sport

REUTERS: Soccer player-turned-boxer Stacey Copeland was named Sporting Role Model in the individual category while England's cricketers took the top prize among teams in UK charity Women's Sport Trust's #BeAGameChanger Awards on Thursday.

Copeland, who previously played for England's under-18 side and is one of only six professional female boxers in the UK, was recognised for her efforts to raise the profile of women's sport last year.

"Why is the Women's Sport Trust so committed to running the #BeAGameChanger Awards? Because compelling stories about the trailblazers need to be told," the organisation's co-founder Jo Bostock said.

"They set the pace and show what's possible. Most importantly they stimulate other brands, sport and the media to step up and take action. Building this momentum will ensure the future of women's sport."

The England women's cricket team won the ICC World Cup last year by beating India in the final, a match watched by no less than 1.1 million TV viewers across the UK.

Former athlete and double Olympian Lorna Boothe was named Ambassador of Women's Sport while the England and Wales Cricket Board was named National Governing Body of the Year.

Former England rugby captain and founding member of the Rugby Football Union for Women Carol Isherwood picked up the award for Outstanding Contribution to Women's Sport.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)