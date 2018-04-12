Boxing - Fury to fight in Manchester in June after signing with Warren

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will make his comeback after an absence of more than two-and-a-half years in a fight in Manchester on June 9, promoter Frank Warren announced on Thursday.

An opponent has yet to be named.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) suspended the unbeaten 29-year-old's licence in 2016, citing anti-doping and medical issues.

That suspension was lifted in January subject to medical clearance.

Fury has not fought since beating the previously undefeated Wladimir Klitschko to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles in November 2015.

He was subsequently stripped of the IBF belt and relinquished the WBA and WBO ones.

Compatriot Anthony Joshua, the 2012 Olympic champion, now holds those belts as well as the IBO one and is hoping to become undisputed champion if a fight against WBC champion Deontay Wilder can be arranged.

"It has to happen. There's not really been many fights in the heavyweight division in history that haven't happened when you're talking about championship level," Joshua told Sky Sports television.

"In terms of history, I think that this fight has to happen because it wouldn't be great for this era of boxing if it doesn't happen."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)