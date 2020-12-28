Boxing: New AIBA chief Kremlev eyes six-month reform programme

MOSCOW: Umar Kremlev, the new president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), plans to implement reforms over the next six months that could help restore its status with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), he told Reuters in an interview.

Elected to head amateur boxing's governing body earlier this month, Kremlev has the task of implementing sweeping reforms in order for it to be recognised by the IOC in time for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The IOC suspended AIBA last year, stripping it of any involvement in Olympic qualifiers and the tournament at the Tokyo Games over a string of governance, finance and ethical issues.

"I have planned that it would take around six or seven months to implement the reforms," said Kremlev, who also serves as secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation.

"It's an ambitious plan. This will not be easy to do."

Kremlev, named chairman of the AIBA Marketing Commission last year, has pledged to attract US$50 million over the next two years to rebuild AIBA.

He said he was holding talks with international companies - the names of which he would not disclose - to secure potential advertisement and sponsorship deals.

"I think we will soon announce our sponsors and make the signing of any deals public," he said.

The IOC has said the status of AIBA would be reviewed after the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were postponed to next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Kremlev said he also hoped to bring transparency to the organisation before the 2024 Olympics.

"The AIBA we see now has debts and practically no interaction with the federations," he said.

"By the 2024 Olympic Games, you will see an independent AIBA able to attract funds ... and help national federations hold tournaments. By 2024 we need to make AIBA the cleanest organisation, make it transparent for it to shine."

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Peter Rutherford)