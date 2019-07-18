Boxing: Canelo Alvarez to skip September fight date

LOS ANGELES: Canelo Alvarez has scrapped plans to fight in September after failing to line up a suitable opponent, the world middleweight champion announced on Wednesday.

Alvarez, the WBA, WBC and IBF champion, had been provisionally due to fight on Sep 14, maintaining a tradition of fighting on or around Mexico's Independence Day holiday.

However the 28-year-old from Guadalajara, whose last fight in May was a unanimous decision win over Daniel Jacobs, revealed he will now fight later in the year.

"As a Mexican, it's a responsibility and an honour to represent my country in both May and September," Alvarez said in a statement released by Golden Boy Promotions.

"Those are my dates. However, as a world champion in multiple weight classes, I also have the responsibility of delivering the most exciting and competitive fights possible.

"That's why Golden Boy and my team have decided to postpone the date in order to do right by my fans by promoting the best fight possible and with the best opponent possible."

Alvarez had been in talks about a possible title defence with light heavyweight Sergey Kovalev.

Alvarez's camp is also reported to be lukewarm about the prospect of a third battle with former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, who he defeated last year in a bruising 12-rounder in Las Vegas.