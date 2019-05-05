Boxing: Jacobs fails weight check but will fight Alvarez: Report

LAS VEGAS: Daniel Jacobs missed a fight-day weight check Saturday (May 4) ahead of his middleweight boxing showdown with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, but the unification bout will be contested, ESPN reported.

Golden Boy Promotions chief executive Oscar de la Hoya told ESPN that Jacobs tipped the scales at 173.6 pounds on Saturday morning after rehydrating following Friday's weigh-in, at which each man made the 160-pound middleweight limit.

"Jacobs came in heavy," De La Hoya told ESPN. "We spoke to Canelo and his attitude is, 'I don't care. I'm still going to kick his ass.'

"The fact that Jacobs came in heavy tells you a lot. It tells you how unsure he is in himself."

Mexican icon Alvarez risks his World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council titles on Saturday in Las Vegas when he fights the American, who owns the International Boxing Federation crown.

Jacobs was at 160 pounds, half a pound more than Alvarez, at Friday's weigh-in. But with Jacobs having a size advantage, Alvarez insisted on a contract clause in which each fighter would have a morning fight weight check with a rehydration limit of 170 pounds.

De La Hoya said Alvarez was at 169 while Jacobs went 3.6 pounds over.

While the titles are at stake because the weigh-in weights were made, Jacobs will lose some money as well as face an angered Alvarez.

ESPN said Jacobs would be fined US$1 million from his guaranteed payout of US$10 million.

"My thought is as long as both guys made 160 and Canelo looked the stronger fighter during the weigh-in, that's all that matters," De La Hoya said. "We have a fight."