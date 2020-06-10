Boxing: Joshua, Fury 'agree deal' for all-British mega-bouts

LONDON: British heavyweight world champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed in principle to meet in two blockbuster fights, according to both camps on Wednesday (Jun 10).

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has been negotiating with Fury's camp for several weeks and he said the terms were in place for the fighters to go head to head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No contracts have been signed yet, but Hearn expects WBA, IBF and WBO belt holder Joshua to face WBC champion Fury to determine the undisputed king of the heavyweight scene in 2021.

"We're making great progress. There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"We're in a good place," he added. "It's fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights.

"(There's) a lot to overcome in the meantime. We're moving in the right direction. I'm confident that both guys have given their blessings for the fight to go ahead."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hearn said the first bout could happen in the summer of 2021.

Joshua is due to fight Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev next, while Fury, 31, has a rematch due with American Deontay Wilder.

"The biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed. Two-fight deal. Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua next year," Fury said on Instagram.

"I've got to smash Deontay Wilder's face right in in my next fight and then we go into the Joshua fight next year."

Joshua, 30, is still on course to face Pulev despite injuring his knee during a recent training run.

He was seen with a knee brace and crutches during a Black Lives Matter protest at the weekend.