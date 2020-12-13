Boxing: Joshua knocks out Pulev to retain heavyweight titles

Heavyweight World Title Fight - Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev
Boxing - Heavyweight World Title Fight - Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev - The SSE Arena, London, Britain - December 12, 2020 Anthony Joshua in action against Kubrat Pulev Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
LONDON: World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua knocked out Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev near the end of the ninth round to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA belts at Wembley Arena on Saturday (Dec 12).

The 31-year-old Briton was close to winning when he floored Pulev in the third round after a sweet right hand but the challenger recovered to test the home favourite in front of a limited crowd of 1,000.

Pulev, 39, remained dangerous, without causing Joshua many anxious moments, but there was no escape in the ninth.

Joshua landed a clubbing right upper-cut which sent Pulev to the canvas. The Bulgarian got back to his feet but Joshua connected with another huge right hand to end the contest.

Source: Reuters

