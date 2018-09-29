Boxing: Muhamad Ridhwan fails to claim Singapore’s first IBO world title

SINGAPORE: Local boxer Muhamad Ridhwan put up a strong showing but came up short against Nambia’s Paulus Ambunda, as his opponent clinched the super bantamweight category (up to 55kg) International Boxing Organisation (IBO) world title on Saturday (Sep 29) by split decision.



Both Ridhwan and the 38-year-old Ambunda lasted the full twelve rounds but it was the Namibian that edged the contest by the judges' score of 115-113, 112-115, 116-111.

Headlining the Roar of Singapore: The Kings of Lion City at Marina Bay Sands, Ridhwan was aiming to extend his undefeated record of 11-0 and emulate the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Anthony Joshua, Lennox Lewis and Floyd Mayweather Jr, all of whom were former IBO world champions.



The IBO is considered the biggest organisation outside the sport's four major bodies: the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organisation (WBO).

Singapore's Muhamad Ridhwan lands a punch against Paulus Ambunda during their International Boxing Organisation (IBO) bantamweight world title fight. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

But up against a formidable opponent in Ambunda, who clinched the same world title in August 2015 before losing it almost a year later, Ridhwan found it tough to get going in the early rounds.



Ambunda, who boasted a record of 26 wins and two losses before this fight, seemed to be the more aggressive of the two and often had the Singaporean pinned against the ropes. But as the fight wore on, the 30-year-old local pugilist found his way back into the fight and gave as good as it got.



"He was not scared, I wasn't too - but some things in life you've just got to go through," said Ridhwan. "Respect to him, I've got no excuses. I should have done better."



Ridhwan, nicknamed "The Chosen Wan", had earned his title shot after beating Filipino Jeson Umbal for the IBO intercontinental featherweight title in April.



Singapore's Muhamad Ridhwan up against Paulus Ambunda during their International Boxing Organisation (IBO) bantamweight world title fight. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Despite the defeat, Ridhwan, a three-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medallist, is not going to dwell on the first loss of his professional career.



"Winning and losing is part of the game," said the Singaporean.

"Losing always happens to the best ... When I'm down, I will come back, I always come back."