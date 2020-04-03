Boxing: Russian coach diagnosed with coronavirus after Olympic qualifiers

MOSCOW: A Russian national boxing team coach has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home from Olympic qualifiers cut short in London last month.

Anton Kadushin, who works with Gleb Bakshi, the 2019 world champion in the middleweight class, wrote on his Instagram page on Thursday that he had tested positive for the virus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said he experienced symptoms including a high temperature on March 25, a few days after returning from the qualifiers, and that he was now at home in self-isolation.

The head of Russia's boxing federation, Umar Kremlev, said in a statement on its website that the situation was under control and that Kadushin had a mild case of the virus.

Kremlev added that there were no coronavirus cases among the Russian boxers who had returned from London last month.

The Olympic qualification tournament in London was halted on March 16 because of the rapidly spreading virus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three members of the Croatian boxing team, as well as two boxers and a coach from Turkey, tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home from the event.

Reuters reported last week that several Russian national team boxers returning from London had posted online pictures or videos that appeared to show them flouting self-isolation rules imposed to slow the spread of the virus.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Peter Rutherford)