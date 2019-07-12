Boxing: Unbeaten Vargas to defend crown against Japan's Kameda

LOS ANGELES: Undefeated super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas of Mexico defends his World Boxing Council crown on Saturday in suburban Los Angeles against Japanese top-ranked challenger Tomoki Kameda.

The showdown at the home stadium of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy will be the fifth time Vargas, 33-0 with 22 knockouts, defends the title he won by winning on a decision against Britain's Gavin McDonnell in February 2017.

Vargas, 28, last fought five months ago when he took a unanimous decision over Venezuela's Franklin Manzanilla.

World Boxing Council super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas of Mexico defends his crown against Japan's Tomoki Kameda. (AFP/AL BELLO)

Kameda, who turns 28 on the eve of the fight, is 36-2 with 20 knockouts, his only losses coming in 2015 World Boxing Association bantamweight title bouts against Britain's Jamie McDonnell.

Since then, Kameda has won five times, most recently by unanimous decision over Spain's Abigail Medina last November in Japan.

Neither fighter sees much that can help them now in their fight as amateurs.

"Kameda is a good rival," Vargas said. "We fought a long time ago but that doesn't count. Right now, it's a new story."

"It's going to be a different fight in terms of style and quality. We've both improved. I can promise you it's going to be a good fight. Whatever kind of tune he dances to, I'll dance to that as well."

Kameda has much more experience and is better strategical than in his youthful days training in Mexico, where he moved at age 15.

"Vargas and I were amateurs together, and I know his style," Kameda said. "He's very technical and a tall fighter, but we have a good strategy and I'm going to show it in the ring.

"When we fought as amateurs, I had only fought 10 fights when he had 100 fights. I have more experience now and have fought around the country against different rivals including Mexican, Filipino and Thai so I can say I have more experience than him."

Vargas vows not to take Kameda lightly.

"He's a strong, quick fighter but he won't be better than me," Vargas said.

Both fighters said they were well prepared for the fight after training camps.

"This will be a really good fight. We both have good styles. He has a Mexican style," Kameda said. "I have a Japanese Mexican style."