Boxing: Welterweight champion Spence hospitalised after car crash

WASHINGTON: Undefeated welterweight boxing world champion Errol Spence has been hospitalised in a serious but not "life-threatening"condition after an early morning one-car crash on Thursday (Oct 10) in Dallas, multiple reports said.

Spence was taken to an intensive care unit after his white Ferrari rolled over multiple times just before 3.00am local time (0800GMT) according to police, Dallas television station KTVT reported.

Police said Spence's vehicle was travelling at high speed when it went across a centre median and flipped over several times, throwing the driver, identified as Spence, out of the car.

"Doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening," Premier Boxing Champions spokesman Tim Smith told ESPN. "We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We're all wishing the best for Errol."

Spence, a 29-year-old southpaw, unified the World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation titles two weeks ago with a split-decision victory over fellow American Shawn Porter at Los Angeles, improving to 26-0 with 21 knockouts.

"My dad always tells me 'this boxing thing is a part of your life but it's not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that,'" Porter said. "With that, I'm praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully."

Spence, a welterweight quarter-finalist at the 2012 London Olympics, made his professional debut in 2012 and won his first world title, the IBF crown, by knocking out Britain's Kell Brook in England in 2017.

Spence defended the title four times, beating American Lamont Peterson and Mexico's Carlos Ocampo last year and American Mikey Garcia last March before his unification showdown triumph over Porter.

There had been early talk about a 2020 fight between Porter and reigning World Boxing Association welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao, the 40-year-old Filipino icon who stands 62-7 with two drawn and 39 knockouts.

"Praying for @ErrolSpenceJr," Pacquiao tweeted.

Another possible future foe is World Boxing Organization champion Terrence Crawford, who tweeted: "Praying for you champ @ErrolSpenceJr get well we fighters I know you will."