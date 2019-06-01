Boxing: Wilder announces rematch with Fury on Twitter

REUTERS: WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said on Friday (May 31) that contracts had been signed for a rematch with Tyson Fury after he has fought Luis Ortiz.

Fury is the only boxer that Wilder has faced and not defeated after the pair battled to a draw in December in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fury controlled much of the fight only to be knocked down twice, including one in the 12th round that looked to be the deciding blow.

"Luis Ortiz @kingkongboxing is first then Tyson Fury @Tyson_Fury Next," Wilder said on Twitter.

Well, As I always say I’m the realest Champion in the business and as I’ve mentioned before I must handle all my Controversial

Fights ASAP‼️



Luis Ortiz @kingkongboxing is first then Tyson Fury @Tyson_Fury Next. pic.twitter.com/dcu2byb6y2 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) May 31, 2019





Wilder, who knocked out Dominic Breazeale in May, added in a separate tweet: "All Contracts have been signed already‼️ it’s officially on."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fury will take on Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on June15.

