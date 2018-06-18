Boyata to replace injured Kompany for Belgium opener

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SOCHI, Russia: Dedryck Boyata will replace the injured Vincent Kompany at the heart of the Belgium defence for their Group G opener against Panama on Monday.

With Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen injured, Boyata was chosen to start in a talent-packed side that includes Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku.

Panama, who are playing their first ever World Cup match, start with a 4-1-4-1 formation with 37-year old striker Blas Perez, who scored the goal that secured their qualification, leading the line up front.

England and Tunisia are also in Group G and play each other later on Monday.

