Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup

SAO PAULO: Brazil defender Dani Alves will miss the World Cup due to a knee injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Friday.

Alves, who plays for Paris St Germain, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee in Tuesday's French Cup Final against Les Herbiers.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)