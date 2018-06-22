Brazil drawing 0-0 with Costa Rica at halftime

Brazil had more of the possession and more of the shots but they could not turn their dominance into goals as the first half of their second World Cup Group E match with Costa Rica ended 0-0 on Friday.

ST. PETERSBURG: Brazil had more of the possession and more of the shots but they could not turn their dominance into goals as the first half of their second World Cup Group E match with Costa Rica ended 0-0 on Friday.

Gabriel Jesus had the ball in the net after 26 minutes but it was correctly ruled out for offside. Both Philippe Coutinho and Marcelo had long-range shots that whizzed off target, while Celso Borges shot wide from eight metres out for Costa Rica in what was perhaps the best chance of the game.

