Brazil fined US$15,000 over homophobic chants

SAO PAULO: Brazil's football federation has been fined US$15,000 (11,839 pounds) over homophobic chanting by fans during the host nation's Copa America opener against Bolivia, the South American Football Confederation said on Thursday.

In addition to the chants at goal kicks, Brazilian fans in the 46,000 crowd at the Morumbi stadium on June 14 also lit flares as their side won 3-0.

The host nation advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament on Thursday after beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties. The two sides were tied 0-0 after 90 minutes.

