Neymar, Firmino and Gabriel Jesus set to feature for Brazil in Singapore friendly

SINGAPORE: Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus are set to be among the Samba stars to strut their stuff in front of local football fans next month, after South American giants Brazil on Friday (Sep 20) named its 23-man squad to feature in two friendlies in SIngapore.



As part of the Brazil Global Tour 2019, the five-time World Cup winners will face Senegal on Oct 10 before going head-to-head against Nigeria on Oct 13. Both matches are slated to kick off at 8pm.



Along with Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar, Liverpool maestro Firmino and Manchester City ace Jesus, Brazil's football federation announced on its official website a squad which also boasts the likes of City goalkeeper Ederson, PSG's Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, Bayern Munich loanee Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool's Fabinho as well as Everton's Richarlison.



This is the second time Brazil will play at the Singapore Sports Hub. They beat Japan 4-0 in the first A international held there in 2014.

All four goals were netted by Neymar.

In 2008, the Brazilian Olympic team played a Singapore selection at the old National Stadium as part of their warm-up ahead of Beijing 2008. The visitors won 3-0.

