Brazil named unchanged line-up to face Serbia

Brazil named an unchanged line-up for their World Cup Group E match against Serbia on Wednesday while their opponents made three changes to the side who lost 2-1 to Switzerland.

MOSCOW: Brazil named an unchanged line-up for their World Cup Group E match against Serbia on Wednesday while their opponents made three changes to the side who lost 2-1 to Switzerland.

Gabriel Jesus was again preferred in Brazil's attack to Roberto Firmino while Willian kept his place on the right of midfield. Brazil coach Tite rotates the captaincy and this time the armband was given to central defender Miranda.

Advertisement

Serbia brought in 34-year-old right back Antonio Rukavina, defender Milos Veljkovic and forward Adem Ljajic in their bid to upset the South Americans.

Serbia, on three points, face the huge task of needing to beat five-times champions Brazil to qualify for the last 16, as a draw would leave them relying on Costa Rica to comfortably beat Switzerland. Brazil, with four points, will be certain to progress with a draw.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)