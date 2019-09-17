Football: Brazil to play 2 friendlies in Singapore next month

SINGAPORE: South American giants Brazil will play two international friendlies at the National Stadium next month, its football federation announced on its official website on Tuesday (Sep 17).

The five-time World Cup winners will face Senegal on Oct 10 before going head to head against Nigeria on Oct 13.

This is the second time Brazil will play at the Singapore Sports Hub; they beat Japan 4-0 in the first A international held there in 2014.

All four goals were netted by Neymar.

In 2008, the Brazilian Olympic team played a Singapore selection at the old National Stadium as part of their warm-up ahead of Beijing 2008. The visitors won 3-0.

