Brazil reach Copa semis with shootout win over Paraguay

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Brazil beat Paraguay 4-3 on penalties to advance to the last four of the Copa America on Thursday after they drew 0-0 in their quarter-final in Porto Alegre.

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil: Brazil beat Paraguay 4-3 on penalties to advance to the last four of the Copa America on Thursday after they drew 0-0 in their quarter-final in Porto Alegre.

Gabriel Jesus got the winning kick for Brazil after Gustavo Gomez and Derlis Gonzalez missed for the visitors. Roberto Firmino pulled his spot kick wide for the hosts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brazil will next face the winner of Friday’s quarter-final between Argentina and Venezuela in Belo Horizonte next Tuesday.

Brazil dominated most of the game, especially after Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena was sent off in the 58th minute for fouling Firmino as he bore down on goal.

The home side laid siege to the Paraguayan goal without joy, Willian hitting the post in the last minute and Everton seeing a shot deflected over the bar.

In the other two quarter-finals, Colombia play Chile and Uruguay take on Peru.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)