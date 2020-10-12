Brazil's Inter beat Athletico 2-1, Galhardo scores 13th of season

Sport

Brazil's Inter beat Athletico 2-1, Galhardo scores 13th of season

Thiago Galhardo got his 13th goal of the season as International edged Athletico Paranaense 2-1 in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday.

Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Athletico Paranaense
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Athletico Paranaense - Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil - October 11, 2020 Internacional's Thiago Galhardo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Diego Vara

Bookmark

PORTO ALEGRE: Thiago Galhardo got his 13th goal of the season as International edged Athletico Paranaense 2-1 in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday.

Galhardo, the league’s top scorer, put the home side ahead with a header after seven minutes and then Abel Hernandez doubled their lead, also with a header, with 36 minutes gone.

Renato Kayzer pulled one back for Athletico with the third headed goal of the game three minutes before halftime but neither side could score again and Inter took the three points.

Atletico Mineiro top the table with 30 points, two ahead of Inter, who have played a game more.

Athletico Paranaense are on 15 points and sit 15th in the 20-team league.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark