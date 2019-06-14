Brazil's Marta becomes first player to score at five World Cups

Sport

Brazil's Marta becomes first player to score at five World Cups

Brazil's Marta became the first player to score at five different soccer World Cups when she put her team 1-0 ahead in their Group C game against Australia in the women's tournament on Thursday.

Women&apos;s World Cup - Group C - Australia v Brazil
Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group C - Australia v Brazil - Stade de La Mosson, Montpellier, France - June 13, 2019 Australia's Caitlin Foord celebrates scoring their first goal with Chloe Logarzo REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bookmark

MONTPELLIER, France: Brazil's Marta became the first player to score at five different soccer World Cups when she put her team 1-0 ahead in their Group C game against Australia in the women's tournament on Thursday.

The 33-year-old netted a record-extending 16th World Cup goal from the penalty spot after having already scored at the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 tournaments.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark