Brazil's Marta becomes first player to score at five World Cups

MONTPELLIER, France: Brazil's Marta became the first player to score at five different soccer World Cups when she put her team 1-0 ahead in their Group C game against Australia in the women's tournament on Thursday.

The 33-year-old netted a record-extending 16th World Cup goal from the penalty spot after having already scored at the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 tournaments.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)