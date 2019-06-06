Brazil's Neymar limps off injured in Qatar friendly

Brazil striker Neymar limped off with an ankle injury early in a friendly international against Asian champions Qatar in Brasilia on Wednesday.

Neymar left the field in the 17th minute and was carried to the dressing room with his right ankle wrapped in ice.

The injury capped a horrible few days for the Paris St-Germain striker, who was stripped of the Brazil captaincy last month and was last weekend accused of rape.

Brazil, hosts of the Copa America tournament which kicks off on June 14, were leading 1-0 when Neymar left the pitch.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)