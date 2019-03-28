Brazil's Pato returns to Sao Paulo after China stint

Former AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato joined Sao Paulo on Wednesday, returning to Brazil after a two-year stint with Chinese side Tianjin Tianhai, the Brazilian club said.

FILE PHOTO: Alexandre Pato of Brazil's Sao Paulo celebrates after scoring a goal against Uruguay's Danubio during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Montevideo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Pato, who has also enjoyed time at Corinthians, Chelsea and Villareal, signed a three-year contract with Sao Paulo. It will be his second spell at the club.

Pato, 29, broke into the Internacional side as a teenager in 2006 and helped them to the Club World Cup the same year when they beat Barcelona 1-0.

His pace, maturity and cool head in front of goal won him a transfer to AC Milan, where he spent five years.

However, he has failed to make a lasting mark at any of the six clubs he graced since and fallen out of favour at international level, with his last cap coming in 2013.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Source: Reuters

