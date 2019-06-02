Brazil soccer star Neymar accused of committing rape in Paris - police report

A woman has accused Brazil soccer star Neymar of raping her in Paris, Brazil's Globo website reported on Saturday, citing a police report of the accusation from a Sao Paulo police station.

SAO PAULO: A woman has accused Brazil soccer star Neymar of raping her in Paris, according to a Sao Paulo police report seen by Reuters.

Neymar's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Globo website, which first reported the news, said that a representative for Neymar declined to comment, awaiting details of the allegations.

Neymar's father, Neymar Sr., said in a local TV interview: "If public opinion is not cleared up, and if we can't show the truth rapidly, this will snowball. If we have to show Neymar's WhatsApps and the conversations with this girl, we will, because it is clear that it was a trap."

He added that they were living "difficult moments."

Neymar's club, Paris St Germain, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

