Brazil soccer star Neymar accused of rape - Globo, citing police report

RIO DE JANEIRO: A woman has accused Brazil soccer star Neymar of raping her in Paris, Brazil's Globo website reported on Saturday, citing a police report of the accusation from a Sao Paulo police station.

Neymar's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Globo reported that a representative for Neymar declined to comment, awaiting details of the allegations.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Daniel Wallis)