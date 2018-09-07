Brazil to face Saudi Arabia, Argentina in October

SAO PAULO: Brazil will go to Saudi Arabia to play the host nation and Argentina in October friendlies, the Brazilian football confederation (CBF) said on Thursday.

The five-times World Cup winners will play the Saudis on Oct. 12 in Riyadh and then meet their South American neighbours north of Jeddah four days later.

Advertisement

Tite's side are currently in the United States for friendlies against the home side in New Jersey on Friday and El Salvador in Maryland on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)