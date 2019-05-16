Brazil veteran Formiga set for record seventh World Cup

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Brazil's 41-year-old midfielder Formiga is set to become the first player, male or female, to participate at seven World Cups after she was named in their squad on Thursday for the women's tournament in France.

The Paris St Germain midfielder currently shares the record of participating in six World Cups with Homare Sawa, who led Japan's women to their World Cup triumph in 2011.

In the men's tournament, three players have played at five World Cups - Mexico's Rafael Marquez and Antonio Carbajal and Germany's Lothar Matthaeus.

If Formiga plays in France she will also become the oldest to appear in a women’s World Cup.

Formiga is joined in the Brazil squad by several other well-known faces, including Marta, the six-times World Player of the year.

Marta is the top scorer in the history of the women’s World Cup with 15 goals.

Copa America champions Brazil have been drawn in Group C along with Jamaica, Italy and Australia. The World Cup begins on June 7.

Although they have appeared in all seven Women's World Cup tournaments, the South Americans have yet to lift the trophy, with their best performance coming as runners-up to Germany in China in 2007.

They are also heading to France under a cloud, having lost their last nine games, their worst run ever.

Brazil sit 10th in the world rankings, their lowest position since the ranking system began.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)