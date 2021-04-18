Football: 5 English clubs reportedly sign up to breakaway league

FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 20, 2020 General view of the Premier League trophy before the match Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan
MANCHESTER: Five English clubs have signed up to a breakaway European Super League, The Times newspaper reported on Sunday (Apr 18).

The paper said Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to join the new league.

The only member of the "big six" not to have signed up is Manchester City, the paper said, citing sources with knowledge of the development.

Italy's Serie A held an emergency board meeting on Sunday after reports that three leading clubs, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, along with broadcaster DAZN, had been involved in the European Super League talks.

Source: Reuters/jt

