Breakdancing proposed as new sport by 2024 Olympics: Organisers

PARIS: Breakdancing has been invited as a new sport by the organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the head of the local organising committee said on Thursday (Feb 21).

Skateboarding, climbing and surfing, which have already been added to the programme for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have been invited to return for the Paris Games.

Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris 2024 organising committee, said the inclusion of the four sports responded to a need to make the Olympics "more urban" and "more artistic".

Breakdancing appeared at last year's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, in the form of "battles" - or duels - decided by judges, and falls under the auspices of the World Dance Sport Federations (WDSF).

The IOC and OCOG have already said the number of participating athletes will be capped at 10,500, a reduction from the Tokyo maximum, for the 2024 Games, limiting the hopes of team sports.

Local organisers also suggested the need for the construction of new permanent venues would likely count against sports pushing to be included.

