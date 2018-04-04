Breaststroke champ Peaty opts out of Commonwealth Games 200m

GOLD COAST: Olympic breaststroke champion Adam Peaty has chosen not to race in Thursday's (Apr 5) 200 metres at the Commonwealth Games to focus on his specialist 100 and 50m events.

The 23-year-old Englishman, who broke his own world record en route to winning 100m Olympic gold in Rio two years ago, defends his Commonwealth title in the 100m on Friday at the Gold Coast meet.

Peaty was missing from the 200m start list released on Wednesday, boosting the chances of reigning title-holder Ross Murdoch of Scotland, Australia's Matt Wilson and England's Andrew Willis.

Peaty, who leads England's challenge against a strong Aussie squad expecting vocal home support, is unbeaten in the 100m since storming to gold in Glasgow four years ago.