Brentford turn Iran winger Ghoddos' loan into permanent deal

Brentford have turned Iran winger Saman Ghoddos' loan move from French club Amiens into a permanent deal until 2023 with an option for an extra year, the second-tier club said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Quarter-Final - Brentford v Newcastle United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - December 22, 2020 Brentford's Saman Ghoddos shoots at goal Pool via REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Ghoddos, who had joined the Bees on a year-long loan deal in September, scored his first goal for the club in their FA Cup third-round win over Middlesbrough last weekend.

The 27-year-old has played 19 games in all competitions for the west London side.

"Brentford FC have finalised a deal to add Saman Ghoddos to their squad on a permanent basis," said a club statement https://www.brentfordfc.com/news/2021/january/saman-ghoddos-makes-permanent-brentford-switch.

"This was due to be a one-year loan, but all parties have agreed to complete a permanent transfer."

Brentford are fourth in the Championship table, with 41 points after 22 games.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

