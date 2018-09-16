Brentford win again to go second in Championship

REUTERS: A fourth consecutive league win at home saw Brentford climb to second in the English Championship table, one point behind Leeds United, after a 2-0 victory over 10-man Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

A goal in each half from Neil Maupay saw Brentford over the line in the second-tier encounter, with their cause helped greatly by the second-half sending off of Wigan's Sam Morsy.

Jack Harrison, on loan from Manchester City, preserved Leeds' unbeaten start to the season as his equaliser, with a minute left on the clock, earned a 1-1 draw at Millwall.

Jed Wallace had given the home side the lead before Harrison drilled into the bottom corner. There was still time for Millwall's Tom Elliot to waste a glorious chance in stoppage time.

Middlesbrough had started the day in second place but suffered a first league defeat of the season as Teemu Pukki's goal earned Norwich City a 1-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Marley Watkins headed a 81st-minute winner as Bristol City continued their fine start to the season with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United at Ashton Gate to move up to third.

Manager Frank Lampard was sent to the stands as Derby County's three-game winning run came to an end after they lost 1-0 to Rotherham United at New York Stadium.

A fifth draw of the season for Nottingham Forest helped Swansea City climb to sixth, as the two sides played out a 1-1 stalemate at the Liberty Stadium.

The most dramatic game of the day saw Reading climb off the bottom with a 3-2 victory at Preston North End, Leandro Bacuna scoring an 81st-minute winner.

Birmingham City were denied a first win of the season on Friday as Matt Phillips' strike earned West Bromwich Albion a 1-1 draw at St Andrew's.

(Writing by Peter Hall; Editing by Tony Lawrence)