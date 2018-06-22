Brighton add Steele to reinforce goalkeeping option

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed goalkeeper Jason Steele on a three-year contract from third-tier League One side Sunderland, the Premier League club have said.

REUTERS: Brighton and Hove Albion have signed goalkeeper Jason Steele on a three-year contract from third-tier League One side Sunderland, the Premier League club have said.

The 27-year-old joined Sunderland last year and made 18 appearances across all competitions but has left the Wearside team following their relegation from the second-tier Championship last term.

Advertisement

"To come to such a great club that's been on an upward curve over the last few seasons, I'm really excited and over the moon. I'm looking forward to getting started," Steele told Brighton's website.

"I'm not silly enough to come in and think I'm going to be the number one... Ultimately, I want to work really hard and get myself in contention. I'll try my best to do that."

Steele previously played for Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers and has also made seven appearances for the England under-21 side.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Advertisement