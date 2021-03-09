Brighton ban season ticket holder for two years for offensive post

REUTERS: Brighton & Hove Albion have banned a season ticket holder for two years after taking note of an "offensive and inappropriate" post on social media, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The club did not provide details of the post but its chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said they had "zero tolerance" for abusive content.

"We expect all our supporters to adhere to some basic levels of respect... but those who choose not to will be faced with sanctions such as these and, where appropriate, criminal charges and prosecution," Barber said in a statement.

"In this instance, we thank those of our supporters who highlighted the posting to the club. As a result, the individual concerned has had their season ticket cancelled and a two-year ban imposed.

"We have stopped short of naming the individual or highlighting the post and we would request others to do the same as we do not wish to further highlight the behaviour or cause additional offence."

Brighton are 17th in the standings with 26 points after losing 2-1 to Leicester City over the weekend and the south-coast club sit outside the relegation zone only due to goal difference.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)