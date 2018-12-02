Brighton bounce back to beat 10-man Huddersfield 2-1

A pair of headers from Shane Duffy and Florin Andone helped visitors Brighton & Hove Albion to bounce back from a goal down to beat 10-man Huddersfield Town 2-1 in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Danish defender Mathias "Zanka" Jorgensen gave the home side the perfect start with a looping header in the opening minute as Huddersfield looked set to continue the run of form that had secured them seven points in their last three games.

However, a straight red card for Steve Mounie for a careless high challenge on Yves Bissouma turned the tide in favour of the visitors.

Duffy put Brighton level deep into first-half stoppage time, heading home Solly March's cross after Bruno cleverly won a corner and took it quickly to create the chance.

March was again the provider in the second half, whipping in another cross for Romanian striker Andone to stoop and head home the winner, and his first goal for the club, in the 69th minute.

The win lifts Chris Hughton's side to 11th place in the table on 18, while Huddersfield are once again hovering above the drop zone in 17th place on 10 points.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon)