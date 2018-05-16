Brighton manager Hughton signs new deal to 2021

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has signed a new deal keeping him at the Premier League club until June 2021.

LONDON: Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has signed a new deal keeping him at the Premier League club until June 2021.

Hughton kept the south coast side in the top flight this year after winning promotion from the Championship for the first time in 2017.

Advertisement

"Chris’s record as our manager is absolutely superb, he has been great for the club and his measured and calm approach brings out the very best in all around him," chairman Tony Bloom told the club website (www.brightonandhovealbion.com).

Brighton secured their Premier League status with two games to spare after a 1-0 win over second-placed Manchester United at their Amex stadium on May 4. They ended the season in 15th place.

"Our second season will be tougher, and we will need that spirit of togetherness to help us continue to progress," said the manager, who joined Brighton on New Year's Eve 2014.

"Once we’ve had a well-earned break and reflected on the season just gone, we will begin planning for 2018/19."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)