Brighton's Andone charged with violent conduct

Sport

Brighton's Andone charged with violent conduct

Brighton and Hove Albion forward Florin Andone was charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association (FA) on Thursday following their FA Cup clash against West Bromwich Albion.

FILE PHOTO: FA Cup Third Round - AFC Bournemouth v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - January 5, 2019 Brighton's Florin Andone celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Brighton and Hove Albion forward Florin Andone was charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association (FA) on Thursday following their FA Cup clash against West Bromwich Albion.

Andone, who scored the equaliser in Brighton's 3-1 extra time win in the fourth round replay on Wednesday, appeared to elbow West Brom midfielder Sam Field in the first half, an incident missed by referee Paul Tierney.

"Brighton's Florin Andone has been charged with violent conduct. It follows an incident in the 27th minute of Wednesday's game against West Brom in the Emirates FA Cup which was not seen by the match officials but caught on camera," the FA said.

Andone has until 1800 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark