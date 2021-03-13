Brighton's Lamptey out until end of season with hamstring injury

Brighton & Hove Albion fullback Tariq Lamptey will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury which has kept him out since December, manager Graham Potter said on Friday.

Lamptey, 20, was enjoying a breakthrough campaign with Brighton before picking up the injury in a Premier League match against Fulham on Dec. 16.

"Tariq Lamptey's hamstring hasn't responded as well as we'd like," Potter said before Sunday's league trip to Southampton.

"We're looking at surgery and he will miss the rest of the season."

Forward Aaron Connolly and centre back Adam Webster will both not return until after the international break due to rib and ankle injuries respectively.

Brighton are 17th with 26 points after 27 games, seven points below 14th-placed Southampton, who have played a game more.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)